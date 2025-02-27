Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos "very sad" after injury setback

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has taken to social media after suffering a tendon injury last night.

Ceballos was forced off in Real's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg win at Real Sociedad.

Advertisement Advertisement

The setback will see Ceballos missing for two months.

And the midfielder posted this morning: "Very sad for not being able to help my team in this important section of the season.

"And very sad to have to stop at the one I felt it was my best moment...

"But soccer is like that, it is not always easy, much less fair. So I have to face it with strength, wanting to fight and with the certainty that I will return even stronger.

"This is not over. I'm out of worse. Thanks for so much honey ... See you soon, sooner than you think."