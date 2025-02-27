Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Real Madrid furious over successful Antony appeal for Betis: They attack us by land, sea and air

Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos "very sad" after injury setback

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos "very sad" after injury setback
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos "very sad" after injury setbackLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has taken to social media after suffering a tendon injury last night.

Ceballos was forced off in Real's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg win at Real Sociedad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The setback will see Ceballos missing for two months.

And the midfielder posted this morning: "Very sad for not being able to help my team in this important section of the season.

"And very sad to have to stop at the one I felt it was my best moment...

"But soccer is like that, it is not always easy, much less fair. So I have to face it with strength, wanting to fight and with the certainty that I will return even stronger.

"This is not over. I'm out of worse. Thanks for so much honey ... See you soon, sooner than you think."

Mentions
LaLigaCeballos DaniReal MadridReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Vinicius Jr proud taking Real Madrid captaincy for Copa win
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti praises captain Vini Jr after stadium chants at Real Sociedad
Real Madrid striker Endrick delighted proving matchwinner in Copa semi