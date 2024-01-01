Tribal Football
Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga dismisses Mbappe critics: Humble and popular
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga says Kylian Mbappe is proving himself popular amongst his new teammates.

Camavinga has rejected outside doubts over the summer signing from PSG.

He said at his France media conference: Everything is going well for him in Madrid. He speaks Spanish well, which made his arrival easier. He’s a simple and humble person.

“He’s acclimatised to the dressing room quickly, everyone likes him.

“He’s making waves in Spain. He has scored a lot of goals and I think he will continue like this.”

