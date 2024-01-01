Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I'll play where the coach wants

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was happy to kickoff the season with a Super Cup victory.

Bellingham featured as Real defeated Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "Very fun evening, we have a new team and in the first half we settled in, in the second it all went well.

"Nice evening, now we'll go back to work on Sunday. I think the coach has to give me the position he thinks is right, I don't know if I'll always score but I hope to be involved to help the team win.

"Mbappe is a great player but he also works a lot for the team. We are happy with his first goal."