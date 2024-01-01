Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I'll play where the coach wants

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I'll play where the coach wants
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I'll play where the coach wants
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I'll play where the coach wantsLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was happy to kickoff the season with a Super Cup victory.

Bellingham featured as Real defeated Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said: "Very fun evening, we have a new team and in the first half we settled in, in the second it all went well.

"Nice evening, now we'll go back to work on Sunday. I think the coach has to give me the position he thinks is right, I don't know if I'll always score but I hope to be involved to help the team win.

"Mbappe is a great player but he also works a lot for the team. We are happy with his first goal."

Mentions
Bellingham JudeReal MadridAtalantaLaLiga
Related Articles
Ruggeri insists Atalanta will benefit from Super Cup defeat
Sacchi: Atalanta capable of upsetting Real Madrid; it'll be an attacking Cup final
Real Madrid fullback Carvajal: We want this Super Cup trophy