Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham happy with goal in win at Sevilla

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was happy to be on the scoresheet for victory at Sevilla on Sunday.

Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe struck for the 2-0 win, with Loice Bade seeing red early for Sevilla.

"We're happy with the win, but a bit sad because we wanted to fight for the title in these last few games,” Bellingham said on Real Madrid TV afterwards.

“It was a good move between the two youngsters and I was there to score an easy goal.”

On Mbappé, he also said: “He's unbelievable. He's a very good player and a good person. It's great to have him in our team."

Bellingham was also keen to make clear their ambitions for the looming Club World Cup.

He added, “It's another title and I hope we win it. It's the club and the team’s dream."