Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham feeling better about personal form

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is happy with his current form.

Bellingham had a slow start to the season, but was named Real's Player of the Month for November.

He said at his trophy presentation: “I am always focused on what is coming and I don’t focus on the past. I am focused on the next challenges that are coming, but I appreciate this type of recognition to remind me of that. What is coming at the end of the season is very important. 

“I am scoring many goals, I am playing much better, I feel very good and very confident. Now I have to continue like this.

"The next league match is very important to continue the run in LaLiga.”

 

