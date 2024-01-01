Tribal Football
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham delivers injury update
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is facing a month sidelined after a training ground injury.

Bellingham is now sidelined with a leg injury.

He posted to social media: "There is nothing I hate more than missing games, but I try to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me that it needs a little more rest after a busy year.

"I'm very frustrated but I'll support the guys like a fan until I can rejoin them at my best and at my best. Thank you for your messages of concern and support.

"Much love and Hala Madrid!"

