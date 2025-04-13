Real Madrid defend Mbappe after red, take swipe at Alaves

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended Kylian Mbappe following his red card for a reckless foul against Alaves, stating that the forward “isn’t a violent kid.”

The Frenchman was given the marching orders for a poor challenge on Antonio Blanco. Ancelotti has now defended the Frenchman, while aiming a dig at Alaves' players for the build up of "small fouls" against him.

"I haven't spoken to him since. Kylian isn't a violent kid, he's a kid who has apologized and is aware of what he's done,” Ancelotti told the media.

"It was a clear red card and he's paid the consequences. The many small fouls committed against him have made him react this way, which isn't right. I'm not justifying it, but that's what happened."

Mbappe will now turn his focus to helping Los Blancos overturn their 3-0 deficit when they face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.