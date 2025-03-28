Real Madrid management make Modric contract decision

Real Madrid management are ready to deal in Luka Modric.

The veteran midfielder turns 40 in September and comes off contract at the end of this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Modric is keen to play on - and for Real, the feeling is mutual.

However, Cadena SER says the Croatia captain must accept a reduced salary for next season, along with a lesser role.

But inside Valdebebas, Modric remains a figure of reference, appreciated both for his leadership in the dressing room and for his contribution in key moments. As such, management and coach Carlo Ancelotti are eager for him to go around again next season.