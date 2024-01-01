Real Madrid management furious with Militao's latest injury setback

Real Madrid management are furious with Eder Militao's latest injury setback.

The defender has suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The setback comes after Milito missed much of last season after suffering an ACL injury last summer.

One furious Real staff member told Marca ironically: "If Militao's injury is only a little more serious than it seems (two weeks out), we hope to be able to recover him perfectly so that he can be taken back to the national team in good condition exactly in a month."

Militao is due back in Madrid on Saturday, when he will undergo scans at Valdebebas.