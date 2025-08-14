Real Madrid make opening offer for River Plate midfielder Mastantuono

Real Madrid have made an opening offer for River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

AS says Real have tabled a bid of €25m, knowing River are insisting Mastantuono will only leave for his €45m buyout clause.

The 16 year-old proved his importance for River on Sunday, scoring from a direct free-kick against Sarmiento - which ended the game as the matchwinner.

Real are open to signing him now and allowing the teen to remain with River for another year. He will turn 18 on August 14, 2025.

For the moment, talks are underway between the two clubs, with Real reluctant to meet the clause.