Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad

Agent: No surprise Real Madrid want River Plate teen Mastantuono

Agent: No surprise Real Madrid want River Plate teen Mastantuono
Agent: No surprise Real Madrid want River Plate teen Mastantuono
Agent: No surprise Real Madrid want River Plate teen MastantuonoLaLiga
Former River Plate and Atletico Madrid winger Augusto Fernández has hinted Real Madrid are interested in Franco Mastantuono.

Fernandez is the agent of the 16 year-old River Plate midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told AS: “ If he is going to go to Madrid? It is normal that a club like Real goes looking for a player of Franco's prototype .

"Due to his age and personality, he is very attractive for Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona, ​​PSG... But he is clear that his desire is to play for River and continue demonstrating. I understand that people talk about him, but it doesn't affect the player. And thank goodness: not everyone has his capacity for concentration.

"The only thing Franco wants is to succeed at River: what happens later will be when it should be. Burning stages would not be good for anyone."

Mentions
LaLigaMastantuono FrancoReal MadridAtl. MadridBarcelonaPSGRiver PlateFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
PSG willing to pay world record fee for Barcelona superkid Yamal
PSG make attempts for Vinicius Jr and Yamal
Super agent Minguella: Mbappe wanted to join Barcelona, but they...