Agent: No surprise Real Madrid want River Plate teen Mastantuono

Former River Plate and Atletico Madrid winger Augusto Fernández has hinted Real Madrid are interested in Franco Mastantuono.
Fernandez is the agent of the 16 year-old River Plate midfielder.
He told AS: “ If he is going to go to Madrid? It is normal that a club like Real goes looking for a player of Franco's prototype .
"Due to his age and personality, he is very attractive for Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona, PSG... But he is clear that his desire is to play for River and continue demonstrating. I understand that people talk about him, but it doesn't affect the player. And thank goodness: not everyone has his capacity for concentration.
"The only thing Franco wants is to succeed at River: what happens later will be when it should be. Burning stages would not be good for anyone."