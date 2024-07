Real Madrid make decision on Endrick shirt number

Real Madrid have made a decision on Endrick's shirt number.

The striker is on his way from Palmeiras this summer.

However, Real have not unveiled his official shirt number as he won't be registered until he turns 18 later this month.

El Chiringuito says management and Endrick have, though, decided on his number.

It's been agreed the Brazil international will wear the No16 shirt for season 2024/25.