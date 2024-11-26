Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid make contract call for Castilla coach Raul
Real Madrid make contract call for Castilla coach Raul
This is set to be the final season in charge of Castilla for Raul.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday.

Inda revealed, "Raúl González Blanco has a contract until June 30, 2025 and Real Madrid has decided that he will not renew him as coach of Castilla.

"I said he could fall before the end of the season. The team situation is somewhat less serious than before. The alternative that Real Madrid has is to offer him to stay in the advisory establishment or to leave.

"I think he will go out and try an adventure as a coach. If he stayed, he would be inside the Real Madrid organisation chart as an advisor, ambassador ... "

