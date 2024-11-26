Real Madrid hero Guti: No way I'd take Castilla job

Real Madrid hero Guti has ruled out a return to the coach as Castilla coach.

With Raul under pressure, Guti was asked if he would accept an offer to succeed him as Castilla coach.

"I had the chance to be at Castilla and I left... If I had stayed in the Under-19s for another year, it was then the moment when Santi Solari was going to be promoted to the first team," he said on El Chiringuito.

"I would say no to Castilla. That stage is over for me. Coaching at Real Madrid right now? It's over. That's the reality.

"I wouldn't take over Castilla right now. For me it wouldn't be a challenge to take over Castilla now. Going back to the reserves wouldn't be a challenge for me."