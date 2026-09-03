Modric says Real Madrid is his "home" & admits his "intention is to go back" to the club

Luka Modric has revealed that he has every intention of returning to Real Madrid in the future.

Modrić left Real Madrid in summer 2025 at the end of his contract, ending his 13-year spell with Los Blancos at 39 years old.

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Now, the Croatian turns 41 next week but is still going strong with AC Milan where he aims to lead the side to the league title under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Ballon d’Or left on great terms with Madrid, establishing himself as a club legend who will never be forgotten.

Modric would love to return

Speaking to Marca this week, he was asked about returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and if he would consider moving back to the Spanish capital in the twilight of his career.

“Wherever he is, I always wish him the best. When I was in other teams, I always followed him and I was always happy when I had good results. I think the club has made a lot of success with his signing, with his arrival, because he is a winner, a great winner, and he knows the house. Know what it takes to win. And I hope they have a successful season with him. It’s something I always wish for Madrid and for him above all.”

On a potential return: “Hopefully. I would like to. If I’m honest, I don’t have to hide it. Madrid is my home and of course one day I would like to return. But we are going to see how and in what role, if that happens. I don’t want to come back just to come back and be there for the sake of being there. I’m not like that. I want to be useful, I want to help Madrid. Not being there and not knowing why I am.

“As Mourinho said recently, we have to work for Real Madrid, to help them in any way, to make them bigger and bigger. Only then would I like to return. But let’s see. It’s my home, I’m a Madridista now and I always will be. If I’m honest, of course I’d like to. But let’s see what life brings you, you never know. My intention is to go back to Madrid and live there, but then you know how things happen. You can never say anything for sure. But hopefully, hopefully it will happen.”

Modric says he may have “one more” season in him before he hangs up his boots. If he did return to Madrid it would likely be a role off the pitch as he aims to add his experience to the next generation of stars.