Mourinho faces triple suspension headache ahead of Champions League opener

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Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Real Madrid will kick off their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign at home to Inter Milan on September 8th.

Jose Mourinho's team have been drawn his old club as part of the league phase of the competition alongside trips to AS Roma, AEK Athens, Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk - plus home clashes with PB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and LASK.

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Mourinho has won three from three at the start of his LaLiga campaign, but he will be forced into several changes for the Inter game, due to a triple player suspension.

Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva will all miss out against the Serie A giants as they carry over suspensions from last season.

UEFA wipes yellow card bans at the end of each campaign, but red cards carry over, with Guler and Camavinga both sent off in Real Madrid's quarter-final second leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

Silva was dismissed as Real Madrid knocked out Manchester City in the earlier rounds, but all three will be back for the trip to Rome on October 14th.

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