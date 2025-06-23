Real Madrid legend Raul considered for Spain U21 job

Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul is emerging as a candidate for the Spain U21 post.

Santi Denia's position is under threat after Spain's quarterfinal elimination by England on the weekend.

Denia, reports Marca, is now expected to leave the job.

And a potential candidate for the post is Raul, who left Castilla at the end of last season to be replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Raul's work with the young talent inside Real's La Fabrica system is said to have his candidacy being seriously considered by the RFEF.