Guler warns Real Madrid: I need to play

Arda Guler says he's committed to Real Madrid.

However, the Turkey midfielder insists he wants to be playing more next season.

Asked about his season goals, Guler said: "Play as much as possible and win all the trophies.

"For now I haven't thought about leaving, but obviously if I don't play I think about everything. However, at the moment, I'm completely focused on Real Madrid.

"I play all the games there, I have more confidence and people know me better."