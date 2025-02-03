Tribal Football
Real Madrid legend Ramos AGREES Monterrey move
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is a step away from signing for Monterrey.

Off contract since leaving Sevilla last summer, Ramos has agreed personal terms with Monterrey.

He is now due in Mexico today for a medical and to sign forms.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Sergio Ramos to Rayados, here we go! Pre-contract signed today, he’s set to travel to Mexico for formal steps.

"After Sevilla chapter, Ramos will play in Mexican league as he joins on free transfer."

