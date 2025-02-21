Lawyer of Real Madrid star Mbappe hits back over PSG cash row

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's legal row with PSG is still rumbling on.

Mbappe is still claiming €55m in bonuses and unpaid wages from his former employer but has just lost a battle. The FFF has dismissed the case, while the LFP has remained silent. Only the UNFP, the players' union, has come to his defense.

It is in this context that Delphine Verheyden, the Madrid player's lawyer, clarified things to AFP.

Verheyden said, "In labor law, the law requires that, in order to modify the remuneration or the duration of a contract, an amendment must be signed. The football regulations also require that this amendment be approved within 15 days of its signature.

"When things do not go this way, the football regulations provide that all discussions are null and void. So there was no agreement.

"I think that PSG is using magical thinking. That's what you do when you say to yourself: 'If I believe in it very, very, very strongly, it will happen'.

"And we are not in front of a club in the honor division that does not understand the regulations. 'Thus, the star of the French team is still demanding', the third third of the signing bonus, which corresponds gross to 36.66 million euros. Then April, May, June, no salary and no ethics bonus. So, there is a salary shortfall of 18.75 million euros, which brings us to the famous 55 million euros."