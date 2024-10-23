Are you ready? Barcelona coach Flick faces first ElClasico against Real Madrid

When Hansi Flick took over at FC Barcelona during the summer, there was excitement in the air but also uncertainty.

The 59-year-old had never coached outside of the Bundesliga or the German national team, so how would he fare in a league as competitive as LALIGA EA SPORTS? Well, Flick has done brilliantly so far, constructing a free-flowing Barça side that currently sit top of the table with 27 points from 10 matches, and with 33 goals scored.

Advertisement Advertisement

They aren’t just the best team in Spain right now, but their points and goals scored totals are the highest across all of Europe’s top five major leagues.

Real Madrid, though, are lurking just three points behind Los Azulgranas ahead of the first ELCLASICO of the season. If Los Blancos win at the Bernabéu on Saturday, they’d pull level on points with FC Barcelona and take the first leg of the head-to-head tiebreaker for if they finish level on points.

Even with a clash against Flick’s former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, ELCLASICO will be the German tactician’s biggest test so far since arriving at the Estadi Olímpic. It’ll also be his first ever game against Real Madrid and against Carlo Ancelotti, making it an extra special occasion.

Hansi Flick LaLiga

Considering how both teams have been playing so far this season, scoring a lot and conceding a lot, it could be a very back-and-forth game on Saturday night. Flick’s FC Barcelona have been playing a high line so far this season and have conceded in seven of their 10 LALIGA EA SPORTS matches.

They’ve conceded 10 goals total to mean they have just the seventh-best defensive record in the competition. Going up against Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius, who just scored a Champions League hat-trick in midweek, means Flick has to decide whether to opt for a more conservative approach or to stick with the high line and back his front three to outscore the opposition.

Backing a front three of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal is certainly not a bad option, of course. The Polish striker is the competition’s top scorer with 10 goals already, while the two wingers have won the first two LALIGA EA SPORTS Player of the Month awards. Flick trusts them to deliver in the opposition area and, as such, this ELCLASICO could come down to both teams’ efficiency in the penalty boxes.

Whatever the result on Saturday, this has been a good start to the season for Flick. Some analysts gave FC Barcelona little to no chance in this year’s title race, but they’re very much in it and it’s worth remembering that the German is still settling in.

Speaking ahead of this game, he stated this week how he is grateful for all the support he has had at the club since arriving. He told the media: “I feel very comfortable here. I love the people here and their passion. It’s great to be at FC Barcelona.

"The city and the club are spectacular, and it’s so much fun to work here every day. There is a lot of support throughout the club and I notice the passion of the fans on the street too. We have a duty to give our best and that’s what we do, by working hard. We want to keep improving so that the players can reach their maximum potential.”

The next step is to try to win ELCLASICO. Real Madrid have won each of the past four matches against Barça, but there is a new coach in the dugout for this latest edition of world football’s biggest club match.