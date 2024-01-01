Real Madrid hero Valdano: Madrid derby images truly lamentable

Real Madrid hero Jorge Valdano has defended the players over claims they've been provoking opposition fans this season.

Thibaut Courtois has been blamed in some quarters for the suspension of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Atleltico Madrid, while Vini Jr's actions have also been criticised.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Valdano told El Progama de Ortega: "It's not that easy to be there anyway. Let's not make the extraordinary, the other day, the norm, which is not normal in Spanish football either.

"I was there this week doing Barcelona and Real Madrid and the two groups of fans who played against these two teams lit dozens of flares which are absolutely forbidden.

"The other day was one of those games that attract the attention of the whole world and the image we exported was truly lamentable."