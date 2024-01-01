Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Real Madrid hero Valdano: Madrid derby images truly lamentable

Real Madrid hero Valdano: Madrid derby images truly lamentable
Real Madrid hero Valdano: Madrid derby images truly lamentableLaLiga
Real Madrid hero Jorge Valdano has defended the players over claims they've been provoking opposition fans this season.

Thibaut Courtois has been blamed in some quarters for the suspension of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Atleltico Madrid, while Vini Jr's actions have also been criticised.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Valdano told El Progama de Ortega:  "It's not that easy to be there anyway. Let's not make the extraordinary, the other day, the norm, which is not normal in Spanish football either.

"I was there this week doing Barcelona and Real Madrid and the two groups of fans who played against these two teams lit dozens of flares which are absolutely forbidden.

"The other day was one of those games that attract the attention of the whole world and the image we exported was truly lamentable."

Mentions
LaLigaValdano JorgeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid secure Joan Martinez to new deal
Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold's reps
Ancelotti admits Real Madrid squad meeting after Lille defeat