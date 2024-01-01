Ancelotti admits Real Madrid squad meeting after Lille defeat

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists there's no panic over their recent form.

After drawing at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Real were beaten in the Champions League at Lille in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of their clash with Villarreal, Ancelotti was adamant his players would bounce back.

Are you where you started?

"Everyone can have their say, and the criticism is correct, given what happened with Lille. There are times when you have to reconnect and you have to do it quickly. Sometimes a defeat, none of us like to lose, but sometimes we've had a very good run and you can think you're invincible. A defeat reconnects you with reality, which is our job. We're not up to par, but we're close to it. We have players who haven't reached their best level. We're not far from where we want to be. We're lacking a bit of defensive and offensive intensity, in the circulation of the ball."

Midfield struggles?

"I don't think we're missing a player with a touch. Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham have touch. Tchouaméni is fundamental in the defensive aspect of the team. We have a lot of variety, we're not showing it right now. But it's not that we're missing something, we're not missing anything."

Chat with the locker room?

"We agreed that we lack intensity with the ball. We need to circulate faster to reach the forwards... and defensive intensity."

Mbappé's absence with France?

"I don't want to comment on what the national team coaches are going to do. Mbappé has had a problem that seems to have been resolved, but it is not yet 100%. Deschamps has decided not to call him up. Mbappé has spoken with his national team coach and the club's medical team has spoken with the French medical team. They will have spoken and made this decision."

The criticism:

"Everyone can have their own opinion and the criticism is correct given Wednesday's game. Sometimes there are moments to reconnect and you have to do it quickly and early. None of us like to lose, but we've had a very good run and a defeat reconnects you with reality, which is our job. We have to do better."

Arda Güler?

"He doesn't play much because he has a lot of competition, it's not easy, but he's having more prominence than last year."

What worries you the most?

We have to worry about circulation and the defensive aspect."

Villarreal?

"It's a great opportunity if we manage to react well. I really liked the team's reaction, they didn't want to lose and we gave everything at the end of the match. The criticism from the players was good. We are on the right path and stronger than ever."

"They are doing very well, always well positioned on the field. Tomorrow will be a difficult match, but it is a new opportunity to have a better version. Reconnect and play good football again."