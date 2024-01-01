Nacho says farewell to Real Madrid: I need to live one last and different experience with my family

Nacho Fernandez has posted an emotional farewell to Real Madrid.

The Real captain will leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

After it was announced he would be departing, Nacho released a lengthy statement paying tribute to the Madridista community.

"Dear Madrid,

"I want to dedicate a few words that are few to express everything I feel at the moment. I say goodbye to the club of my life, Real Madrid. I arrived at the age of 10, I trained as a person and as a player, I learned to win and lose, to fight and suffer, to enjoy, and to always live with enthusiasm and determination. I learned everything there is. I have been coming to train the same place every day for almost 25 years, which is said soon, learning the values of Madrid, giving my life and fighting for this shield: you have given me everything.

"It is very difficult for me, but now is the time to leave with the confidence and tranquility of knowing that I have always done my best to represent this shield, in and out of the field. When I was a child, I dreamed many times of playing in our stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu. And today I have the honor of finishing my stage being the captain who managed to raise our 15th Champions League. There are no words to express my feelings. I always wanted my final as a Real Madrid player to be beautiful and at the top, and I can tell you that having a better one, that this is impossible.

"It has been months of reflection, indecision and doubt, but today I come to tell you that I need to live one last and different experience with my family, and this is the perfect time. Thank you, Real Madrid, for understanding me.

"President: Thank you for your help and your faithful trust every moment in me.

"Team: You are my brothers. The best players, teammates and FRIENDS a captain could have. Just thinking of you brings me happiness.

"Mister: Thanks for taking care of me and understanding me.

"Madrid fans: your demand makes us great as players. Thanks for everything. Playing for you and feeling your warmth made me stronger. Don't forget ... Until the end!!

"I want to send a message of thanks to the hundreds of people who have worked with me throughout all these years and who have made me a better player and person. Coaches, physios, staff, doctors, communication and marketing, props, club workers ... THANK YOU in capital letters.

"Thanks also to my parents, my wife and my children, my family and friends, who have shaken my hand on this path without letting go. Sometimes it has not been easy, but his effort and accompaniment has allowed me to fulfill a dream and reach the top. I say goodbye to you after 24 years of absolute dedication, passion and enthusiasm.

"I would like you to remember me as a stonemason who gave EVERYTHING for his club. Thank you from the heart. Starting today I will shout every title and every goal of this incredible family. ¡Real Madrid of my heart! This is a see you soon, Madridistas.

"Nacho Fernández"