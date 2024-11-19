Real Madrid delivers Milito surgery update

Real Madrid have announced successful surgery today for Eder Militao.

The Brazil defender has undergone knee surgery after suffering an ACL injury last week.

Real Madrid announced this morning: "Our player underwent successful surgery today for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

"The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes, under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical department.

"Militão will begin his recovery process in the coming days."

