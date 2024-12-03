Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We must show our best selves against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he'll choose their designated penalty taker.

Ancelotti was speaking ahead of tomorrow's clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Tomorrow's match:

“It's a demanding match, as always. There will be a great atmosphere in a match against a great rival. We are in good form and we will bring out the best in ourselves. The objective is to win the match and bring out the best version of ourselves. Athletic is doing very well. It has quality and is very well organised. It is one of the best in Spain.”

Who takes the penalties?

“Tomorrow I will choose Bellingham or Mbappé to take the penalties. They will choose who is in better condition to take the penalty. It is not a matter of debate because there are two sides to it. Mbappé’s action in the penalty against Getafe could be seen by some as insecurity. We see it as an altruistic act. For us that is very important and we value it very much.”

Kylian Mbappé's act:

“We value the act of altruism because it means that an extraordinary talent, perhaps the greatest talent, is giving his all to the team. It is an act that I value very much. It is a very important act for the team and the teammates. We all value it. When there is talent and altruism, it means that you are on the right path.”

Aurelien Tchouaméni:

“He has recovered well and is ready to play. Tomorrow we will see where I put him.”

Raul Asencio:

“He has shown himself to be a reliable centre-back, who is not lacking in knowledge of the position. He is confident, motivated and has contributed a lot in these matches. I would have to think carefully about whether he starts on the bench. He has surprised me, above all because of his maturity and calmness. The acid test has already been passed, he is a first-team player.”

Dani Ceballos' performance:

"He did it like Raúl, he came onto the pitch and showed his skills. He has control, a lot of personality and he doesn't worry about touching the ball. He's been very accurate and has contributed a lot in recent games."

Ferland Mendy not starting:

"It's a technical decision. At the moment Fran is doing very well, he brings a lot of offensive level. He has made the most of the opportunity."