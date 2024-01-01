Guti: Real Madrid will want revenge against Atletico

Real Madrid great Guti believes they'll be out for revenge in the derby at Atletico Madrid.

Real go to the Metropolitano in inconsistent form.

But Guti told Marca: "Madrid derbies are unique, the feeling that is breathed in the capital, the excitement among the players, the desire to show their worth in the rival stadium...

"Madrid is starting to get going, and Vinicius, Bellingham and company will surely go out on Sunday to avenge the defeat at the Metropolitano last season."

Meanwhile, Atletico hero Juanfran said: "The derby is about much more than just three points. It's 90 minutes to show who's in charge in the capital. The players are going to be in top form and, knowing Cholo, it will have given them extra motivation to go out and eat up Madrid in front of our fans this Sunday."