Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke convinced of Le Normand, Alvarez impact

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has welcomed the club's summer additions.

Koke is convinced those who have arrived can all make a positive impact.

The midfielder said, "(Robin) Le Normand surprised everyone: he was a European champion with the national team, he gave incredible performances with Real Sociedad and with Spain he was spectacular.

"He brought new energy to our defence, he has a very important role and is playing at a very good level. I hope he maintains it because we need that defensive level."

On striker Julián Alvarez, Koke also stated: "It has been a very good market for the club, they have made a great effort to bring in top-level players. A world champion like Julián Álvarez still has to adapt. We know what he can give and I hope he brings a lot of joy to the Atlético fans."

Asked about a title challenge, he added: "The club has made a great effort, we needed it. We have taken a step forward all together, new and old. We must demand a lot from ourselves. We know that it is very difficult to compete with Real Madrid and Barça, but we must raise the bar of demands."

