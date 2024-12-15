Real Madrid coach Ancelotti upbeat after Rayo 6-goal thriller

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he couldn't fault his players after their 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Both teams exchanged blows in an exciting contest, with Ancelotti satisfied with the effort shown.

The match:

"The game seemed lost and we got back into it. Then we took the lead and later on we lacked decisiveness in the box. The overall assessment of the game is good, I think we did very well for an hour, apart from the start. We played very well until the 2-3, we created a lot of chances. We took the lead and then, when the equaliser came, we tried to win until the last minute.

"Today's was a team that showed solidarity, that competed and that wasn't able to win because of some mistakes. We're on the right track. It ended in a draw and we have to look ahead to the next games. I'm satisfied.

"The penalty seemed very clear to me. Vini Jr. didn't start because he had played 90 minutes in the Champions League and after his injury we wanted him to play in the second half, where there was a bit less intensity. Vini did well, he played well and had chances to score. He played a good game."

What was missing?

"Goals. Vini tried, he had two clear chances and then the penalty. He couldn't have done more. I'm delighted with how Rodrygo played, he's back to his best. I see a bright future ahead, now we have to finish the year on a high note. There's a great opportunity on Wednesday to win the Club World Cup and that would be the icing on the cake for this year, which has been spectacular."

Analysis of the match:

"It was a fair draw. I was very nervous in Mallorca and Las Palmas, but not today. Today I saw a team. We played a complete game. We made mistakes because otherwise we would have won 3-0. We don't have a very tall team. Rüdiger and Tchouameni are very strong up front, but the full-backs are not tall. Sometimes you have to suffer and in this respect we suffered."

What do you think about the previous draws?

"I thought it was very difficult to find a balance and to look for commitment and attitude. I was a lot more worried. We have achieved all this and we have the same attitude as last year and the same quality. Today Rodrygo and Camavinga are back and soon Alaba will be back. I expect a very good 2025, with enthusiasm and motivation. We're still in the fight for all of the titles. These two draws have had a big impact on me, it was difficult to think that we would be like this in December. We're doing well despite the many complications. Today we started the match without many first-team players: without Mbappé, Vini Jr, Camavinga, Mendy, Militão, Carvajal and Alaba. Seven. The others competed very well and when they all come back, the team will be much better."

Tchouameni, starting centre-back?

"He's not the first choice, he's an emergency measure. When we get everyone back, we'll see where I'll put him. I know I can count on him. Obviously, he's not used to it, but he always delivers. Today we came out very well from the back with the ball, looking for solutions between the lines. He helped us a lot at the start."

Leadership and attitude of Vini Jr:

"I'd rather not talk about the Vinicius issue. Last year we drew here and won the league. To win LaLiga you have to win games. If you can't win it, try not to lose."

Bellingham as team leader:

"He's an excellent player and very important for us. I don't choose the leader, the team does that. He's doing very well, he's back to his best and now he's contributing a lot."

Conversation with the referee and Batalla's cramps:

"Nothing particular, I told the ref that he had to make allowances for the time that had been lost. It's not the first time he's had cramp, he needs to take a bit more potassium. It'd be good for him."

Rodrygo on the left wing:

"Regarding his change of position, we thought that he could cause more problems on the left. After a bit of a difficult start, he picked up his pace and is back to his best, scoring goals."