Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Our market is closed

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn't expect any more additions this summer.

Real have welcomed Kylian Mbappe and Endrick so far this market - and Ancelotti says thay will be enough.

He said, The squad is closed. Vallejo is back, Alaba is recovering and we have the youngsters who are training and have a lot of quality like the three centre-backs: Joan, Jacobo and Raúl.

"In this position we believe we are very well covered. Alaba will be back and he will do well. There are no departures because everyone wants to stay."

On Endrick, he added: "It's been a very exciting week for him. He's very young and has impressive quality. He's powerful and very quick. He'll fit in with the team very well. I'm not going to ask too much of him because we have to keep in mind, especially in this first week, it's been a very exciting time for him. he's going to play 45 minutes tomorrow and we're delighted he's with us."