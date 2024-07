Rayo Vallecano eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Reinier

Rayo Vallecano are eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus.

The Brazilian impressed last season in a struggling Frosinone team in Italy.

Relevo says Rayo Vallecano are showing interest in Reinier and another loan for the coming season could arrive for the 22-year-old.

However, Rayo Vallecano are not prepared to cover the entire salary of the midfielder.

Reinier has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until the summer of 2026.