Real Madrid coach Ancelotti keeping close eye on Endrick in training

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is keeping a close eye on Endrick in preseason training.

Usually one to take a step back during sessions, Ancelotti has been seen barking orders at Endrick regularly during their US tour camp.

Ancelotti is eager to accelerate the teen's settling in period as he sees the striker as an immediate first team prospect.

Ahead of their friendly with AC Milan, Ancelotti said "It has been a very exciting week for him. He is very young and has impressive quality.

"He is powerful and very fast. He will adapt very well to the team. I am not going to ask much of him because we must take into account, especially in this first week , which has been a very exciting moment for him.

"Tomorrow he is going to play 45 minutes and we are delighted that he is with us."