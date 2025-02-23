Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I feel valued here; I want the competition to be clean

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says they must not underestimate Girona today.

Ancelotti, ahead of the clash, also discussed their Champions League round 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

How do you see the match?

We are in an important moment of the season. We put in a good performance against City, we have to repeat it. We have reached a point where we cannot fail. The League is very competitive and each match can be vital to get to the end of the competition in good shape.

You have two points from their last nine in the league. Apart from refereeing errors, why this drop?

We've had a bit of bad luck. We've done pretty well in the last three games, a little less so against Espanyol, much better against Atlético and much better against Osasuna, where with ten men we were close to winning the game. We must continue along this line, because if you play well and have a good attitude, the result will reward you in the end.

How do you rate the match against Atlético in the Champions League?

It will be difficult, as always, to play against Atlético. It will be a nice, entertaining, even and balanced tie. The last two encounters were draws, which means that the quality of both teams is similar.

Is it impossible to convince Fede Valverde to rest one day?

No, it's not impossible. He has played because he's very good. The day he has some problems or needs a bit of rest, he has no problem staying on the bench. It's not ruled out that he'll rest tomorrow.

What do you think of Jude Bellingham's two-match ban?

We have to accept this decision. The club will appeal to try to cut the two-match suspension. Tomorrow another player will play. Without Bellingham we were able to get good results. Hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.

Is Ancelotti undervalued as Real Madrid's manager?

I feel very appreciated by the club, by my players and by my fans. That is more than enough for me. I cannot make everyone happy. I understand that perfectly. Some will be happy with my work, others less so... The important thing is that the club, the players above all, and also the fans are happy with my work.

A year ago you said that you thought the League was not adulterated. With everything that is happening, do you still maintain that opinion?

I stand by my opinion. I want the competition to be as clean as possible.

Is this one of those seasons in which Barça and Atlético are just as much favourites as Madrid to win the Champions League?

In general, it is difficult to find a league season as good as here in Spain, especially this season. In Italy there are not so many teams fighting, in England there is one team, Liverpool, that has made a big difference so far. Here there are three teams at one point and they are teams of a very high level. It is a league that will be decided in the last game.

Do you speak to Raul Asencio to manage all the praise? It is deserved, but can some of it weaken you?

I haven't spoken to him about this. He hasn't changed his attitude from when he arrived and played for Castilla. He doesn't talk much, he's very focused on his work and what we talk to him about is trying to improve, as we talk to all the youngsters every day, so that they improve and learn. Above all on a technical level he has some weaknesses that he is gradually improving, but what has stood out the most has been his mental attitude and his concentration that have allowed him to win matches against very, very difficult opponents.