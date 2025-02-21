Real Madrid lose appeal over Bellingham's red card for swearing at referee

Real Madrid have lost their appeal against the two-match suspension given to Jude Bellingham for swearing at referee ose Munuera Montero.

The suspension came after a verbal exchange with referee José Munuera who stated in his match report that Bellingham had said "f*** you" to him. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued a two-match ban because the 21-year-old displayed "contemptuous or inconsiderate attitudes towards referees, officials or sports authorities".

Madrid told the RFEF's appeals committee Bellingham had said "f** off" rather than "f** you" as a way of expressing his anger to himself rather than to anyone specifically. Los Blancos have today discovered the result of their appeal which has been firmly rejected.

The appeals committee stated the club had tried to "demonstrate the absence of the insulting or offensive nature" of "f*** off" and said this was "not relevant" because it had not been unable to confirm Bellingham said this. Bellingham will now be absent for the league match against Girona on Sunday and the trip to Seville to face Real Betis on the 2nd of March in two crucial games for the club who are in an intense title race in La Liga.

The England international will also be ruled out of the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after collecting a third booking of the European campaign in the defeat of Manchester City. He will be a huge loss to the side and could mean Madrid collapse in their next few fixtures which may allow Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to capitalise and leapfrog them in the table.