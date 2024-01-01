Real Madrid coach Ancelotti happy with Valverde after victory over Villarreal

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with their 2-0 win against Villarreal.

Fede Valverde and Vini Jr scored the goals for Real on the day.

Ancelotti said, “We played with discipline and a good attitude. Without too much intensity, but when we broke the deadlock with a rehearsed move we controlled well, without taking risks and defending solidly. It could have been a tricky game against a team that is in good form and we picked up three important points.

“We rehearsed Valverde's goal this morning and the move was to free Federico on the edge of the box. Today we scored two goals from the edge of the area and they're assets in the squad because we have players with great shots like Vini Jr, Mbappé, Valverde, Bellingham. It worked out well.”

On Eduardo Camavinga's performance, he continued: “We played with a double pivot: him and Federico. They have performed well. Eduardo lacks a bit of fitness because he's been injured for more than a month and he's not at his best. After 60 minutes he was tired and asked to come off. He's improving. His return is important for us.”