Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Players worried over Carvajal injury

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits the players are concerned for Daniel Carvajal after victory over Villarreal.

The captain suffered a knee injury during the 2-0 win.

Ancelotti said, “It looks like quite a serious knee injury, but we'll have to evaluate it in the next few hours. The dressing room is sad and worried because something has happened that happens many times in the season and unfortunately it has happened to a very important player for us.

“He's an essential player for us because of his experience, professionalism and seriousness. We're going to wait, I've spoken to him and he's sad and disappointed. We can't do much about it now. We have to wait for the medical assessment and then think about getting him back. I spoke to the doctor and he told me it was a knee injury. He didn't tell me what it is. They have to do some tests. It's an injury that I hope will be as minimal as possible.

“When something like this happens to a player like Dani, who is always motivated, it affects all the players and the whole team. We have to respond. Last year we reacted very well to the injuries we had and this year we have to make a further effort to ensure that the injuries serve as a source of motivation for the rest of the squad, as was the case last year.”