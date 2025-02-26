Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will be fantastic

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists there's no plans to let Endrick leave this summer.

The Brazilian youngster has battled for consistent minutes this season and has been linked with a loan move away.

But Ancelotti insists there's no plans for Endrick to continue his development away from the club.

He said ahead of tonight's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg against Real Sociedad,  "Because of his qualities, he will not be Rodrygo or Vinicius, he has other qualities.

"He will be a fantastic striker, I have no doubt about that. There is no Endrick case at the moment."

