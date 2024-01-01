Real Madrid coach Ancelotti discusses Bellingham, Carvajal fitness; Ter Stegen injury

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he'll rotate his squad for Tuesday's clash with Alaves.

At his LaLiga media conference, Ancelotti also sent his best wishes to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after his season-ending knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rotations:

"We are rotating. There are fresh players who did not start on Saturday, such as Rüdiger, Vini Jr., Mendy... and they have a better chance of playing tomorrow."

Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal fitness:

"Bellingham's shoulder is the same as last year. The problem the other day hasn't affected him. He needs to have the protection, but he's available to play and he's going to play. Carvajal hasn't recovered from the blow. He needs a few more days, but he'll be available for Sunday."

Endrick's form?

"His position is quite clear. The few minutes he has played he has also done as a right winger. He has done well, he is motivated and he works hard. He is a centre forward who can play on the wing because he plays very well inside."

How is it possible that a team that "plays so badly" but has gone 38 games without losing?

"I can't explain it to you (laughs). For me it's not like that, playing badly. The most striking thing is that Real Madrid, in these years, has not had a single identity. Low block, transitions, possession... everything. The fact of not having a clear identity makes you think that we don't have 'a game'. And it's true. We have many."

Ancelotti's 300 games on the bench:

"I have been very lucky to coach great clubs, like Milan, which I have a special affection for. But Real Madrid is the best club in the world, there is no doubt about that. Being on this bench 300 times, I'm not saying it's a miracle, but it's close to there."

Dani Ceballos

"He's recovering quite well, he ran for the first time today. He feels good. He's on the right track."

Many injuries in the world of football:

"I want to say that I am very sorry that such important players as Ter Stegen, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, are injured. I hope he can recover soon. At the moment we cannot do much, because as I said nothing will change this season, but we can reflect on something. The world of football must do it."

Ferland Mendy:

"We are delighted with him, he has renewed his contract and he is doing very well. His defensive level is very high and he can do it with the ball, it's not that he has difficulty, but I don't ask the same of him as the winger. I think he can do it, if we had a winger who plays more inside... but it's better for him to stay there because he has to work in inferiority."