Real Madrid coach Ancelotti defends Bellingham after Osasuna: The referee doesn't understand English

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Jude Bellingham after his dismissal in their 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

An Ante Budimir penalty canceled out Kylian Mbappe's opener for Real Madrid, with Bellingham sent off in the first-half for abusing the referee, Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said, “It was a football match that we started and finished well despite being a player less. For Bellingham’s red card, the referee didn’t understand English. He said f*** off, he didn't say f*** you, and he made a mistake because the translation in Spanish is no me jodas; it's inoffensive. In the last three games, many things have happened that everyone has seen. I'm looking forward to being in the dugout next game.

“The VAR has checked things in our area and not in the opponent's, as happened at the beginning of the match. There were two or three situations that should have been reviewed and weren’t.”

Controversy in the last three LaLiga matches:

"There’s a problem because in the last three matches, something has happened. The only thing we can do is fight, fight and play. Actually, we played well and we’ll try to do the same on Wednesday and in the next league game. Hopefully, everything will go well."

Red card for Bellingham:

"I would be in favour of talking to the referee rather than Bellingham. He protested and said: 'F*** off, if this is a foul, the other is a penalty'. The red card stems from the referee's nervousness. Bellingham didn't do anything to be sent off and the referee made a mistake in the translation."

Abuse for Vinicius and Raul Asencio:

"There is a body that is looking into that and we'll see what they do. I was focused on what was happening on the pitch."

Summary of the match:

"The three up front were doing well, creating danger and chances. Vini Jr. and Kylian had a couple of chances to score. In midfield, Camavinga and Modrić were also playing well. I didn't want to change the flow of the match because I was enjoying it. We started really directly, we did well and we could have won. It’s a pity, but we are still in the fight for the League."

Protest to the referee:

“I told him that there was a handball in the opposition box, that the VAR had to review it and that it has been turned on later."