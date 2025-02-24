Real Madrid coach Ancelotti declares Modric "gift to football" after defeating Girona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed Luka Modric after he scored in victory over Girona.

Modric and Vini Jr struck as Real Madrid won 2-0 against Girona, with Ancelotti eager to praise their veteran midfielder afterwards.

On Luka Modric:

“Luka Modrić is a gift to football and he can continue as long as he wants. What he does, he does very well. Real Madrid have been lucky to have a legend who has defined an era and football have been lucky to have him because of his reliability, quality and professionalism”.

“(Paolo) Maldini won the Champions League at 40 years of age and you can compare the two in terms of what it takes to be a footballer. They are fantastic examples and it is no coincidence that they have got to this age and are still playing. It's partly genetics, but above all, it's commitment and attitude. That's the only way to reach the age of 40, as Maldini did and as Modrić is going to do."

Match analysis:

“It often happens that when you're in control of the game and have chances to finish it off, you can get pegged back, especially when you're up against a good team with quality. They could have equalized on the counterattack after a corner, but the second goal killed the game. It could have been closed down earlier, yes, but the team played well. It wasn't easy to repeat Wednesday's level of attitude and commitment, but with this schedule, a good attitude from the team was enough. I liked how we played."

Tactical approach:

“In the first half, we set up the game with Rodrygo on the left and Brahim on the right. In the second half, Rodrygo was on the right and Brahim between the lines taking the position of Vini Jr., who was out wide and was very dangerous. Rodrygo is better on the left, but he does the same damage on the right.”

Praise for Vini Jr:

“I saw him at his best. He could have been more clinical in front of goal, but in the second half he was unstoppable. He played a game at his level. He rose to the occasion and had chances to score.”

The starting role of David Alaba:

“After a lengthy injury, he had a good game. He was comfortable, well-positioned and calm with and without the ball. Little by little he is reaching his best level and we mustn't forget that he was ready a month ago, but he had the groin injury and couldn't play. He only needs a few more minutes. Playing every three days could be a risk, but he can handle one game a week without any problems. I was able to give Rüdiger and Valverde a rest and little by little we have fewer emergencies at the back."