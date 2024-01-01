Real Madrid coach Ancelotti could lose both assistants

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti faces losing two of his assistant coaches next year.

Son Davide Ancelotti and fellow assistant coach Francesco Mauri are considering leaving Real Madrid.

The Italian duo have accompanied Ancelotti since the 65-year-old began his spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

Now Relevo reports that both Mauri and Ancelotti Jr are considering leaving Real.

However, Davide isn't expected to leave until his father chooses to.

Both Davide Ancelotti and Mauri are eager to test their wings as head coaches in the coming years.