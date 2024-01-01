Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti could lose both assistants

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti could lose both assistants
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti could lose both assistantsLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti faces losing two of his assistant coaches next year.

Son Davide Ancelotti and fellow assistant coach Francesco Mauri are considering leaving Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian duo have accompanied Ancelotti since the 65-year-old began his spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

Now Relevo reports that both Mauri and Ancelotti Jr are considering leaving Real.

However, Davide isn't expected to leave until his father chooses to.

Both Davide Ancelotti and  Mauri are eager to test their wings as head coaches in the coming years.

Mentions
LaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Giraldez frustrated as Celta Vigo beaten at home by Real Madrid
Ancelotti pleased as Real Madrid win at Celta Vigo: No issues between Bellingham and Vini Jr
Real Madrid won't get clear run at Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold