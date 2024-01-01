Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad

Giraldez frustrated as Celta Vigo beaten at home by Real Madrid

Giraldez frustrated as Celta Vigo beaten at home by Real Madrid
Giraldez frustrated as Celta Vigo beaten at home by Real MadridLaLiga
Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez insists defeat at home to Real Madrid was undeserved.

Williot Swedberg struck for Celta, but Real ranout 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. Afterwards, Giraldez insisted Celta deserved more from the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

They stood up to the challenge:

“I am angry because I want to win and for everything we do to be reflected in the result. At the same time, I feel proud because the team is recognisable every weekend , it tries to dominate the games. It doesn't matter that we have the Madrid crest in front of us, the Atlético crest, the Athletic crest, we are playing a leading role in every game and I am proud of how we compete.”

 

Aspects to improve:

“I think we have to adjust many transition situations, defending in a medium block to avoid rivals with these characteristics being able to run us down as much as they did in the first half. And then score. The first goal hurt us too much. Both goals are avoidable.”

 

Missed chances:

“It is also thanks to Madrid's great goalkeeper . We have created many chances and we have not had that bit of luck in the three games that have slipped away from us, like Villarreal, Atlético and Real Madrid.”

 

Attitude of players:

“I think that is the way and we have to keep insisting, cranking up what we are doing every day. I am very happy with the work, always with nuances, and annoyed because we do all that to be able to win. The results will come and I am proud that whoever wins, the people will do very well and help us.”

Mentions
LaLigaCelta VigoReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ancelotti pleased as Real Madrid win at Celta Vigo: No issues between Bellingham and Vini Jr
Real Madrid won't get clear run at Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid