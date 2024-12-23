Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Better attitude for victory over Sevilla; Navas a legend

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased to sign off for 2024 with a 4-2 victory over Sevilla.

Ancelotti was happy with the attitude of the players on Sunday in a match that marked Jesus Navas' final game of his career.

Match analysis:

"We cleared up what we were missing: a little bit of attitude, collective commitment and running a little bit more. We've got back to doing things well. The two months after the defeat against Milan were a very difficult time for the squad because we had some tough games. Mbappé, like the squad, has got back to doing well. We've finished the year strongly to come back with enthusiasm in 2025.

"First thing is rest and we have given the players an individual programme. They need to rest and have a nice time with their families. We'll come back well, motivated and looking forward to it. We need to be ready because we have a game against Valencia on 3 January."

What marks do you give the squad in 2024?

"The team's mark is outstanding because we've done very well in every aspect. Last season was fantastic. And thanks to the attitude of the players we've sorted out a situation. Repeating last season is complicated, but we'll try because there's a lot of quality in the squad."

Tribute to Jesús Navas:

"He's a football legend because he's an example for his professionalism, his commitment and his attitude. Young players who want to be top level footballers have to follow a player like him."

Overcoming adversity:

"After the defeat against Milan we fixed things when we spoke in the dressing room. We came back and sorted it out."

Mbappé's self-criticism:

"He has been self-critical. He came out of a difficult situation and has shown all his quality. The settling-in period and today he proved he was right."

Difficult moments of the season:

"I've never had a problem with risk because I know what my job is like. When things don't go well, I'm responsible. The club has never shown me any concern because they've always expressed their affection and reassurance. That's what a coach needs when he is going through a difficult time. I trusted what the club told me after the rumours about the bench and the club was clear. They reassured me that I had to work to get out of the situation."

Team evolution:

"The evolution has been the defensive commitment. The missing players like Militão, Carvajal, Alaba and Mendy took their toll. We have tried to strengthen our quality. Mbappé is much better, Bellingham has started to score and Rodrygo is back. We've also done very well in attack."

Endrick and Fran Garcia stayed on the bench:

"I haven't had time to talk with them. But they understand that I didn't want to open up a game that was already finished. Both will get opportunities in 2025. Fran Garcia has helped us a lot in recent weeks. I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."