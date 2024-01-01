Real Madrid coach Ancelotti again lobbies for Vini Jr to win Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has again stated he expects Vinicius Jr to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Ancelotti was speaking ahead of tonight's derby at Atletico Madrid.

"Does Vinicius deserve the Ballon d'Or? I think so," said Ancelotti, "given the efficiency he has shown in the Champions League, scoring in the semi-final and final.

"I think he will win it. If he doesn't win it, we'll move on.

"Tomorrow will be a fun show, we will use all their qualities to put on a great show."