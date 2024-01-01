Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti again lobbies for Vini Jr to win Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has again stated he expects Vinicius Jr to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Ancelotti was speaking ahead of tonight's derby at Atletico Madrid.

"Does Vinicius deserve the Ballon d'Or? I think so," said Ancelotti, "given the efficiency he has shown in the Champions League, scoring in the semi-final and final.

"I think he will win it. If he doesn't win it, we'll move on.

"Tomorrow will be a fun show, we will use all their qualities to put on a great show."

