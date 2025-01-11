Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: A final against Barcelona always special

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says they're confident facing Barcelona in the Supercopa final.

Real meet Barca in Jeddah on Sunday night, with Ancelotti saying they're in good shape ahead of the clash.

The match:

"We're going into a final in good shape, as always. We're excited and eager. The problems we had against Mallorca have been resolved and everyone is available. A final against Barcelona is always special, it adds pressure. They're a historic rival and the games are always very competitive. It will be very difficult for us and for them.

"We're going to play very well, not well, but very well. This title has value. When we win the Super Cup, the season ends up being good, winning the League and the Champions League. It's a game that gives you a lot of momentum to keep going well."

Jude Bellingham form:

"Bellingham is doing well, on a good run and has made the difference in this period. In the first game we played we have to think. We made a fairly clear assessment. We started well and dropped in the second half. We must avoid the mistakes we made. A Clasico is always a Clasico, even more so if it's a final. Playing against Barcelona is always something special."

Barca dropping Inaki Pena for poor time-keeping:

"The schedule is something important. The players have to be disciplined. When you are in a group you don't like the group waiting for you . The decision, I want an explanation for the delay. If the reason is acceptable it's not a problem, if it is we take measures. Which can be any type of measure."

What's at stake:

"If there is a defeat, it is a defeat. It is a final, we are very close to another title and we are thinking positively. I am aware that in football anything can happen , especially when the rival competes as they have competed. A defeat would not be good, but the team will continue forward."

Focus and preparation:

"I don't ask for much. Because we spend a lot of time together during the year. We spend a lot of time together, but I give them a lot of freedom. We make more videos at the moment, but they're not more than 15 minutes. I give them a lot of freedom. They have a good time together and there's a good atmosphere. I don't know what they do in the room and I don't want to know."

Dani Olmo:

"He is a great player, very strong. He will play and we must take away the quality he has with our defense."