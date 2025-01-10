Martinez: Barcelona teammates happier than Victor, Olmo being registered

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez says the players are delighted teammates Pau Victor and Dani Olmo are available for the Supercopa final.

After both the LaLiga and the RFEF had rejected Barca's attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, they were overruled temporarily by the High Sports Council this week. It means they are available for selection against Real Madrid in the final.

"Having two players not registered is hard for them as well as for the rest. It wasn't easy to see them every day. There was a lot of fuss around them. Nobody is more eager than them. They are happy and we are even more so," said Martinez.

On facing Real Madrid, the defender also said: "We are happy to be in the final, to have a chance of winning it. We are motivated and excited. It is the first title of the year and we want to win it. It can give us a boost for the rest of the competitions. We face it with passion and enthusiasm.

"We have a great rival in the final, where every detail will matter. We have to do the job in the best possible way, give 100% and the result will tell. We know what we have to do, where we can hurt them and attack Real Madrid. We are going for them, with full confidence, there is a squad to spare. We are eager because it is the first title and it is always a pleasure to win a trophy."