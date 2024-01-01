Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: A change of style this season? Milan fans miss Paolo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn't expect a major change of style after Toni Kroos' retirement.

However, he admits they may play with a more direct approach without the German in midfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said ahead of their Chicago friendly against AC Milan: "Vertical play was what we wanted also when Kroos was in the team. Getting into the opposition half quickly gives you more opportunities to create problems for the opposition. With or without Kroos it's an idea we have.

"Bellingham is a player who has the quality to get into the box. The closer he is, the better he is. We have midfielders like Ceballos, Modrić, Tchouameni, Camavinga or Valverde. I'm not saying we're going to play the same way, something will change, but not much. We have the idea of always controlling the game, being vertical and defending well. It's everything we did well last year.

"This club has been able to build a project thanks to the history and tradition of the club and the competence of the president and the general manager. They have been able to build a spectacular squad over time. This is the key for Madrid to be the biggest club in the world."

On Milan, he added: "They're doing a good job. Obviously, I wish the best to a team of which I have very good memories. They're doing a good job. Milan fans miss Paolo Maldini, but this is football. They have signed a fantastic striker like Morata and Camarda is a promising young player. Tomorrow will be a game for the youngsters."