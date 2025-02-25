Ancelotti: Tebas talks too much about Real Madrid; Real Sociedad in good form

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hit back at LaLiga president Javier Tebas today.

Ahead of tomorrow night's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg clash with Real Sociedad, Ancelotti addresses Tebas' branding Real Madrid as a "crying club".

How do you approach the semi-final match against Real Sociedad?

It has always been difficult to play against Real Sociedad. They are in good form. It is a semi-final and it is important for us and for them. It is going to be a very competitive, even and entertaining match. They play very well and we want to continue with our momentum.

Mbappé has had a medical problem. Is he going to travel? And Endrick?

Mbappé is travelling. He had a problem with his tooth and couldn't train. Everyone who travels has a chance to play. Endrick too…

The other day, Tebas said that Real Madrid is “a crying club”…

Tebas talks too much about Real Madrid and disrespects millions of Real Madrid fans. There are more important issues in Spanish football and the president of La Liga should focus on solving them.

Patience with Arda Güler?

All the players who have doubts can come to the office to talk to me. He wants to play like everyone else. It's a process, which he is in like all the players who have been young, like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde...

Your critics are now quieter...

It's a problem of veterans. Veterans are like grandparents who sometimes get tired of talking to each other every day. There are people who are tired of seeing my face every day. I understand that, but the grandfather, the veteran... I consider myself a child, I have the enthusiasm of a child.

Only age condemns me. Young people can't have experience, only time gives it to you. It's not the only thing. Knowledge is also. But after 40 years of football, I understand something.

Would you renew Luka Modric's contract?

I'm not going to get into this issue. It's a matter between the club and the players. It was with Nacho, with Kroos, with Modric himself... The legend has the right to do what he wants. This is the club's idea. They will make the best decision for everyone.

Tebas and his status as a “Madrid fan who feels ashamed”?

-I don't know how ashamed he is. I think everyone is proud to be a fan of this club.

You pointed out the other day that Raul Asencio had technical weaknesses...

-If I said that Asencio had a technical weakness, I was wrong. He is young and we work with him like with all the young players in the youth team. The youngster learns a lot. We have not worked on the technical side with him, we have worked on the tactical side. Sometimes aggression is not the most appropriate, especially in the area. You can get a penalty. But we have worked on this. He is doing very well. Raúl has been a surprise for everyone, really. For me too.

The squad:

-There is a good atmosphere. Mbappé has arrived with humility, with a very low profile. The atmosphere has improved, there is much more confidence because one of the best in the world has arrived. On an ego level, nothing changes. We lost important pieces on a personality level that have to be replaced. We lost Nacho, Kroos, Carvajal... These pieces make up the atmosphere and little by little youngsters like Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vini or Rodrygo have to take more prominence.

The team is playing better…

Considering the absurd schedule we have, we are doing very well. All the teams that fight, struggle, are doing very well. In 50 days, we are back to when I played, 17 games. Incredible. I get tired and you are getting tired. From what I hear and see. We need rest.