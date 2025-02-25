LaLiga president Tebas responds to Ancelotti blast: Carlo, Real Madrid are using you

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has quickly responded to criticism from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti today.

In his presser for tomorrow's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti hit out at Tebas for branding Real Madrid "a crying club".

Advertisement Advertisement

"He talks too much about Real Madrid, he disrespects millions of Real Madrid fans," said Ancelotti earlier today.

In response, Tebas took to social media, posting:

"Carlo, everyone knows that institutions are reflected in what their leaders do and say. And in football, even more so. So, when I said that 'Real Madrid has become a whiny club', I was obviously referring to the fact that it is its leaders who are constructing this victimist and conspiratorial narrative: 'an adulterated competition', 'the bias of all referees is anti-Madrid', 'they are all against Real Madrid'...

"Strange, isn't it? Because that speech, besides being disrespectful to the competition, is also disrespectful to the clubs that beat you on the field, either because they were better or simply because they were luckier. That is disrespectful to millions of fans.

"I have been a Madrid fan since I was a child, and this whole narrative that the management is promoting goes against the values ​​that we have always known.

"Carlo, it's a shame that they're using you for this, given the experience you have. Best regards.

"PS: Real Madrid fan cards are not bought, they are felt. And they are not handed out or given away as some do… and many remain silent."