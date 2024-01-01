Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul: There are offers to leave

Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul admits he's had offers to leave.

The Real legend has pledged his commitment to Castillas for another season ahead.

He told AS: “I really enjoy everyday life with the boys, helping them, seeing them and greeting them when they're in the Primera Division.

"Everyday life here fills me up. It's clear that thinking about new challenges is there. There have been conversations, calls... But I have to decide and feel it.

"When will it arrive? Well, I don't know. As of today, I don't know."

